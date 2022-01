Kerry is falling below the HSE’s target for the percentage of women having cervical screenings.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, only seven counties nationwide reached the target of having 80% of eligible women screened under the Cervical Check program. In Kerry over the past five years, 76% of eligible women attended screenings.

Nationally, 11% of screenings were HPV positive, however, only half of these screenings were found to have abnormal cells on further examination.