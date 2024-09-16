Advertisement
Kerry milk price for August increase on previous month

Sep 16, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry milk price for August increase on previous month
The dairy division of Kerry Group has announced the milk price it will pay to farmers for August.

Kerry Dairy Ireland says that the price for last month is 45.25 cent per litre, including VAT.

This is for milk with 3.3 per cent protein and 3.6 per cent butterfat.

August’s price represents a 1. 25 percentage point  increase on what was paid to milk suppliers in July, then it was 44 cent per litre.

The company is also paying 49.59 cent per litre -including VAT – for EU Standard Constituents produce where there’s 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat per litre.

The milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 51.81 cent per litre for August.

This is based on Kerry’s average milk solids for the month.

