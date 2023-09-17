Kerry MEP welcomes revised renewable energy targets

A Kerry MEP is welcoming the update of renewable energy targets.

The Renewable Energy Directive (RED) is the legal framework for developing clean energy across the EU, and supports cooperation between countries in achieving this.

It’s set an overall target of 45% renewables in the EU’s energy consumption by 2030; the current share of renewables is around 22.1%.

The directive also introduces processes for wind and solar projects, including dedicated acceleration areas for renewables.

Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin and is a Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South, says Ireland can, and should, go beyond EU renewable energy targets.