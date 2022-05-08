Advertisement
Kerry MEP welcomes report on common chargers for mobile phones

May 8, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP welcomes report on common chargers for mobile phones
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, has welcomed a report on common chargers for mobile phones.

The European Parliament's Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection has recently adopted a report which is to implement the USB-C charging standard regardless of a device’s brand.

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher says when implemented it’ll reduce waste and save money.

He says the proposal is to include laptops, e-readers and earbuds as well as mobile phones.

MEP Kelleher says it’ll save substantial amounts of money whilst preventing 1000 tonnes a year in unnecessary waste.

