Kerry MEP urges European Commission to help Afghan women access education

A Kerry MEP is urging the European Commission to help Afghan women and girls access education.

MEP Seán Kelly has written to the EU Commissioner responsible for education, Mariya Gabriel, to ask the Commission to step in and provide academic networks for these women and girls.

MEP Kelly says the situation in Afghanistan has reached crisis point, with many women and girls denied access to education, and facing the prospect of forced child marriages and child labour.

Advertisement

He’s calling for the EU to offer Afghan women support via lower or waived university fees, language classes, scholarships, and welcome packages.

The Fine Gael MEP adds the EU can play a crucial role in educating Afghan women and supporting the future of the country.