Kerry MEP says new digital law won't be a financial burden on big tech

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says big tech companies won't be financially burdened by the implementation of the Digital Services Act.

The draft law was voted through in the European Parliament today.

It's designed to tackle disinformation and harmful content.

It will also allow users to decide whether they want to allow targeted advertising or not and will have clear information over why specific content is recommended to them.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly welcomes the new law.

Meanwhile, another Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune, says the new law will put an end to the digital Wild West where powerful online platforms set the rules.

The Fine Gael MEP says the Digital Services Act aims to create a safer digital space where users' rights are protected.