Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP says new digital law won't be a financial burden on big tech

Jan 20, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says new digital law won't be a financial burden on big tech Kerry MEP says new digital law won't be a financial burden on big tech
Share this article

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says big tech companies won't be financially burdened by the implementation of the Digital Services Act.

The draft law was voted through in the European Parliament today.

It's designed to tackle disinformation and harmful content.

Advertisement

It will also allow users to decide whether they want to allow targeted advertising or not and will have clear information over why specific content is recommended to them.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly welcomes the new law.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune, says the new law will put an end to the digital Wild West where powerful online platforms set the rules.

The Fine Gael MEP says the Digital Services Act aims to create a safer digital space where users' rights are protected.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus