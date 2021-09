Hundreds of thousands of homes in Ireland will have to be retrofitted to achieve current climate change targets.

That's the view of Kerry MEP Seán Kelly.

The Fine Gael MEP says there's going to be massive retrofitting of public and private buildings needed to meet climate change targets by 2030.

Advertisement

He says it's great that the government is building new homes to tackle the housing shortage, but there needs to be a proper plan for retrofitting very quickly.