A Kerry MEP is warning of the danger posed by China flooding the European economy with heavily subsidised solar panels.

Sean Kelly says legislation is being negotiated aiming to reduced dependency on Chinese solar manufacturing.

The EU is doubling its solar capacity year-on-year in response to climate change issues.

The Fine Gael MEP, says its welcome news, however he believes European producers of solar panels are being squeezed out of the market by unfair competition.