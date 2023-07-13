Kerry MEP responds to criticism over approach to Nature Restoration Law

A Kerry MEP has rejected criticism made against him by another MEP who represents the Ireland South constituency.

Seán Kelly defended his decision to vote to approve the EU Nature Restoration Law, which aims to restore biodiversity and habitats across Europe.

Independent Mick Wallace was heavily critical, accusing the Kilcummin man of tabling amendments, that would render the law as good as useless.

The Kerryman was one of five Fine Gael MEPs who defied instruction from their EPP group, and voted for the regulation, as did all Irish MEPs.

The controversial provision related to rewetting land and was removed from the final text agreed by MEPs.

Seán Kelly believes his vote was in the best interest of Ireland and for nature.

