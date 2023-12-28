Advertisement
Kerry MEP hits out at motorway toll increases

Dec 28, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has hit out at further motorway toll increases due to take effect.

MEP Sean Kelly says there’s no justification for the size of motorway toll increases which are due to take effect from Monday next.

Car tolls will go up by nearly 10% but the inflation figure used to justify this is 6.3%.

The plight of HGV drivers is much worse with a hike of between 30 and 50%.

Now that inflation is lower than 6.3%, Mr. Kelly says the argument for such an increase no longer exists:

