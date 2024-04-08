Kerry MEP emphasises contributions of older people to society

A Kerry MEP has emphasised the contributions of older people to society.
Speaking at a debate on healthy lifestyle and active aging in the EU, Sean Kelly drew attention to older Europeans.
He spoke about the concept of ikagai, which defines older people’s need for a sense of purpose.
MEP Kelly said the European populations is ageing rapidly and a shift in attitudes is urgently needed.
He noted the importance of supporting the transition from institutional care to home and community care.