Kerry MEP emphasises contributions of older people to society

A Kerry MEP has emphasised the contributions of older people to society.

Speaking at a debate on healthy lifestyle and active aging in the EU, Sean Kelly drew attention to older Europeans.

He spoke about the concept of ikagai, which defines older people’s need for a sense of purpose.

Advertisement

MEP Kelly said the European populations is ageing rapidly and a shift in attitudes is urgently needed.

He noted the importance of supporting the transition from institutional care to home and community care.