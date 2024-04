A Kerry MEP says he's confident the government will support farmers struggling because of the prolonged wet weather.

It comes as EU lawmakers and agriculture specialists gather alongside Irish farmers for a special conference in Co. Carlow.

They'll be discussing the future of farming and farm incomes.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin and who's organised the event, believes the government will help those farmers worst hit by the bad weather: