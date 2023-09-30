Advertisement
Sep 30, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP calls for radical overhaul of planning laws to reach renewable energy targets
A Kerry MEP says there needs to be a radical overhaul of planning laws, if Ireland is to reach renewable energy targets.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, claims planning decisions show that Government policy is contradicting itself.

Speaking at an event in Brussels recently MEP Kelly said Ireland has the opportunity to share solutions to challenges other EU countries are facing around renewable energy.

He says it’s important countries learn from each other, adding Ireland has the opportunity to share the solutions to challenges that some member States are yet to experience.

MEP Kelly believes the statutory limit for planning decisions must be defined.

He says if clean energy projects aren't given a decision within that limit, they must get it by default:

