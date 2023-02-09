Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls for EU leaders to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

Feb 9, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP is calling on the EU leaders to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly has written to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Mr Kelly says the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes from the countries to participate in the Olympics is against the democratic values.

The Fine Gael MEP also mentioned Russia's historic record of doping athletes.

 

