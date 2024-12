An Ireland South MEP believes the closure of the Israeli embassy in Ireland was influenced by Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House.

The decision to close the centre was announced on Sunday, with the Israeli ambassador claiming that Ireland has taken "a more extreme stance than any other country" against them.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says the move from Israel considering Ireland's close alliance with the US should be cause for concern: