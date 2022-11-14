Advertisement
Kerry MEP attending COP27 Climate Conference

Nov 14, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP attending COP27 Climate Conference
A Kerry MEP is attending the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt this week.

Sean Kelly will represent the European Parliament on behalf of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

MEP Kelly is currently leading negotiations for the EPP, on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

Speaking in Brussels, the Ireland South MEP says , that EU funding for solar panels will make a big difference in the struggle to replace fossil fuels.

He says there’s a huge untapped source of renewable energy in Ireland waiting to be used.

