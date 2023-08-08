Advertisement
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest calls for event organisers

Aug 8, 2023 09:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest calls for event organisers
Pictured L to R: Lisa Foley (Maine Valley FRC), John Drummey (Kerry Mental Health Association), Carol Naughton (South Kerry Development Partnership)
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest is inviting event organisers to take part in this year’s programme.

The event will take place in the Kingdom from the 7th to the 14th of October this year.

The aim is to raise awareness of supports and services available in Kerry.

The steering Committee will hold a free online information session about the Fest on August 9th.

The call for previous and new event organisers is open until the 31st of August.

For more information see: https://kerrymentalhealthandwellbeingfest.com/

