Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest calls for event organisers

Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest is inviting event organisers to take part in this year’s programme.

The event will take place in the Kingdom from the 7th to the 14th of October this year.

The aim is to raise awareness of supports and services available in Kerry.

The steering Committee will hold a free online information session about the Fest on August 9th.

The call for previous and new event organisers is open until the 31st of August.

For more information see: https://kerrymentalhealthandwellbeingfest.com/