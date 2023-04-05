Kerry may be heading for wetter weather over the long term as the sea warms up.

That’s according to climatologist and emeritus professor at Maynooth University, Dr John Sweeney.

He was speaking after data from Met Éireann show 239.2mm of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory last month.

That was the wettest March at Valentia since 1963, and almost twice its long-term average for March.

The South Kerry weather station also logged 23 wet days and 10 very wet days last month – the highest of all locations.

Dr John Sweeney believes while Kerry may get wetter over the long term; he’s warning against drawing conclusions on climate change from one month's record rainfall.

