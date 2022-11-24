Advertisement
News

Kerry master gardener announces ambitious plan for Chelsea Flower Show

Nov 24, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry master gardener announces ambitious plan for Chelsea Flower Show Kerry master gardener announces ambitious plan for Chelsea Flower Show
Master gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens, Co Kerry
Share this article

Kerry master gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens has announced his most ambitious plan to date for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

He’ll be showcasing his rare ferns in a prime position at next year’s show, and is aiming to secure another gold medal.

The 2023 design will simulate a Kerry bog, and in order to bring his vision to life, Billy Alexander is seeking corporate sponsorship for the exhibition.

Advertisement

Billy Alexander says this represents an excellent opportunity to achieve the high-impact brand awareness associated with successful participation at the Chelsea Flower Show.

His world fern species grow naturally in the microclimate at Kells Bay, overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

Outside of horticultural shows, these ferns are held in high esteem, and can even be found in the grounds of royalty – including King Charles’ private place of residence Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, UK.

Advertisement

The Chelsea Flower Show will take place from May 22nd to 27th 2023.

For more information visit kellsbay.ie

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus