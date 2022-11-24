Kerry master gardener announces ambitious plan for Chelsea Flower Show

Kerry master gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens has announced his most ambitious plan to date for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

He’ll be showcasing his rare ferns in a prime position at next year’s show, and is aiming to secure another gold medal.

The 2023 design will simulate a Kerry bog, and in order to bring his vision to life, Billy Alexander is seeking corporate sponsorship for the exhibition.

Billy Alexander says this represents an excellent opportunity to achieve the high-impact brand awareness associated with successful participation at the Chelsea Flower Show.

His world fern species grow naturally in the microclimate at Kells Bay, overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

Outside of horticultural shows, these ferns are held in high esteem, and can even be found in the grounds of royalty – including King Charles’ private place of residence Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, UK.

The Chelsea Flower Show will take place from May 22nd to 27th 2023.

For more information visit kellsbay.ie