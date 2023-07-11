Kerry mart says it will address issues raised in TV probe of livestock sector

Two Kerry marts that featured into a TV documentary investigating animal welfare in the livestock sector have issued statements.

The RTÉ Investigates programme showed scenes at marts in Munster where calves were kicked and thrown around, their tails were pulled and twisted and sticks were used on the animals.

The documentary also traced the journey of young bull calves which were live exported from Wicklow, via ferry to France, and by road to a veal farm in Spain.

The programme found breaches of EU regulations relating to animal feed and rest times.

Castleisland and Gortatlea were two of the marts that featured on the RTÉ documentary last night.

Castleisland Mart manager Neilus McAuliffe says they condemn any instances of cruelty to animals as seen on the programme.

He says some of these occurrences that can be seen are unacceptable.

He says these instances are no way representative of the required high standards and values that are observed and practiced by Castleisland Mart and by farmers all over Ireland who are compassionate and caring for their livestock.

Mr McAuliffe says they will review the clips shown and address these serious issues with all staff which will, at a minimum, involve further animal welfare training and awareness.

He says mishandling and mistreatment of livestock, particularly of calves, is certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended.

He says Castleisland Mart welcomed an investigation into alleged animal cruelty by the Department of Agriculture and would support such a probe.

Gortatlea Mart manager Maurice Brosnan says all his staff are fully trained drovers, certified on how to handle livestock, and how to deal with animals for sale humanely.

He said they don’t tolerate anyone being cruel to animals, they condemn all animal cruelty and they take all their obligations seriously.