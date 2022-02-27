Kerry man to resign from board of company which supplies fuel to Russian military

A Kerry man is to resign from the board of one of the main suppliers of fuel to the Russian military.

Bernard Looney from Kenmare, is the Chief Executive of BP, which previously held a shareholding of just under 20% in Russian energy group Rosneft.

In a statement this evening, BP says it will exit this shareholding in Rosneft, following military action by Russia in Ukraine.

Political pressure had also been mounting in the UK for BP to divest its shareholding in the Russian company.

The statement also said that Mr Looney is resigning from the board of Rosneft with immediate effect, having been one of two BP-nominated directors since 2020.

The other Rosneft BP-nominated director, former group chief executive Bob Dudley, is also resigning from the board of Rosneft.

Mr Looney said the situation in Ukraine caused BP to fundamentally rethink its position with Rosneft.