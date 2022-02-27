Advertisement
News

Kerry man to resign from board of company which supplies fuel to Russian military

Feb 27, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man to resign from board of company which supplies fuel to Russian military Kerry man to resign from board of company which supplies fuel to Russian military
Photo: www.bp.com
Share this article

A Kerry man is to resign from the board of one of the main suppliers of fuel to the Russian military.

 

Bernard Looney from Kenmare, is the Chief Executive of BP, which previously held a shareholding of just under 20% in Russian energy group Rosneft.

Advertisement

 

In a statement this evening, BP says it will exit this shareholding in Rosneft, following military action by Russia in Ukraine.

 

Advertisement

Political pressure had also been mounting in the UK for BP to divest its shareholding in the Russian company.

 

The statement also said that Mr Looney is resigning from the board of Rosneft with immediate effect, having been one of two BP-nominated directors since 2020.

Advertisement

 

The other Rosneft BP-nominated director, former group chief executive Bob Dudley, is also resigning from the board of Rosneft.

 

Advertisement

Mr Looney said the situation in Ukraine caused BP to fundamentally rethink its position with Rosneft.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus