Kerry man promoted to managing director at Teneo

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry man has been promoted to the role of managing director at CEO advisory firm Teneo.

Dan O’Neill, who is from Killarney, has also joined the company’s senior leadership team in Ireland.

In his new position, he will assume a leadership role within the strategy and communications division within Teneo Ireland.

Mr O’Neill, who’s a relative of the late Radio Kerry broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty, has worked with the organisation for nine years.

He specialises in all aspects of strategic communications and reputation management, and advises CEOs and senior leaders of both Irish and international organisations.

The company employs over 80 people in its Irish division and globally has more than 1,500 employees located in 41 offices around the world.

