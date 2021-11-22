Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child to reappear in court

A Kerry man who was charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child has been ordered to reappear in court.

The accused man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is facing seven charges against a child under the Sexual Offences Act.

The alleged offences, which all occurred at a Kerry address on dates over the past three years, include: three charges of the sexual assault of a young girl; two charges of engaging in sexual activity while a child was present to obtain sexual gratification; and a charge of inducing or inciting the child to touch the accused.

There's also a charge that the accused paid the child's mother for access to her child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The child was aged less than seven at the time of the alleged offences.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court via video link at a later date.

Judge David Waters previously imposed reporting restrictions to protect the identity of the alleged victim.