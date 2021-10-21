Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child

A Kerry man has been charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child.

The accused man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is facing seven charges against a child under the Sexual Offences Act.

Tralee District Court heard that the accused man made no reply to the seven charges when they were put to him.

Advertisement

The alleged offences, which all occurred at a Kerry address on dates over the past three years, include: three charges of the sexual assault of a young girl; two charges of engaging in sexual activity while a child was present to obtain sexual gratification; and a charge of inducing or inciting the child to touch the accused.

There's also a charge that the accused paid the child's mother for access to her child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The child was aged less than seven at the time of the alleged offences.

Advertisement

Solicitor for the accused Padraig O'Connell said his client is in very bad place at the moment, has expressed suicidal tendencies and hopes for the case to be expedited.

The accused didn't seek bail and remains in custody.

Despite DPP directions still being sought, Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will be forwarded to the circuit court when the book of evidence is compiled.

Advertisement

Judge Waters imposed reporting restrictions to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court via video link at a later date.