A Kerry man has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

Eddie McGillycuddy of Glencar Group was honoured at a ceremony this week.

Born in Tralee, Mr McGillycuddy moved to Harrow in 1980.

He started his firm, Glencar, named after his parents’ homeplace, in 2016.

It generates a profit of around ÂŁ250 million annually.

