Advertisement
News

Kerry-made product among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists

May 15, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry-made product among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists Kerry-made product among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists
Share this article

A Kerry business is among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists.

Grow with ALDI is now in its sixth year and invites suppliers from across the country to take their business to the next level.

Tralee-headquartered Seriously Sound Food Co.’s plant-based chicken naked pieces will hit shelves in ALDI stores nationwide from May 25th.

Advertisement

The company was founded by Richard Sharp and Shane O’Connor, with the aim of creating a sustainable, nutritious and 100% plant-based alternative to chicken.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus