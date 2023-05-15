Kerry-made product among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists

A Kerry business is among this year’s Grow with Aldi finalists.

Grow with ALDI is now in its sixth year and invites suppliers from across the country to take their business to the next level.

Tralee-headquartered Seriously Sound Food Co.’s plant-based chicken naked pieces will hit shelves in ALDI stores nationwide from May 25th.

The company was founded by Richard Sharp and Shane O’Connor, with the aim of creating a sustainable, nutritious and 100% plant-based alternative to chicken.