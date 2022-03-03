Kerry MABS sees 38% increase in new referrals this year

A spokesperson for Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) says new referrals have already increased by 38% this year.

MABS offers a free and confidential service to people struggling with debt.

Kerry MABS saw 76 new clients in January and February compared to 55 for the same time last year.

Eamonn Foley of Kerry MABS says catalogue and credit card debts have increased which results in people paying higher interest rates.

Mr Foley says the increased cost of living is also a big concern.

He says they have seen an increase of money stress in lower and middle income families.

