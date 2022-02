Seamus Kelly’s Londis Milltown has been nominated for three ShelfLife National C-Store Awards.

The awards are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the convenience store sector.

They have been shortlisted in the Convenience Store of the Year, C-Store Off-Licence Retailer of the Year and Fresh & Chilled Retailer of the Year categories.

The 20th annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards will take place in Dublin on March 10th.