Kerry Local Coordination Group discuss response to orange alert

Oct 17, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Local Coordination Group discuss response to orange alert
Kerry agencies have come together this morning to discuss the county’s response to the current orange level alert.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain warning for Kerry, which came into place at 6 o’clock this morning and lasts until 1 o’clock tomorrow lunchtime.

 

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain, with strong and gusty east to southeast winds at times, due to  Storm Babet, resulting in flooding, poor visibility, dangerous road conditions, and wave overtopping at high tide – this is up until 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The Local Coordination Group, consisting of senior management of Kerry County Council, gardaí, HSE, Kerry Fire Service, and Kerry Civil Defence, met this morning to coordinate the response to this orange alert.

It’s asking people to report any issues to 066 718 3588.

Meanwhile the Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today and tomorrow.

The RSA says drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front.

Pedestrians are reminded to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure they and their bike are visible to other road users.

 

