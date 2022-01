Kerry has been listed as one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ places in the world.

Big 7 Travel has compiled a list of 50 locations which are among the most photogenic on the social media network. Judges say Ireland isn’t short on spectacular scenery, but Kerry is probably its most jaw-dropping location.

It says a stop-off in the town of Dingle is a must, as is a trip out to the Skellig Islands, where Star Wars was recently filmed.