Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision

A road on the Kerry-Limerick border has reopened following a fatal road collision.

A man died following the crash on the Glin to Tarbert road which took place at around 10 o'clock last night.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

The man, who was in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene; his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a port-mortem will take place.

Kerry County Council says the N69 Tarbert-Limerick road has now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Newcastle West are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday between 9pm and 10:15pm, and who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.