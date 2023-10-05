Advertisement
News

Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision

Oct 5, 2023 15:43 By radiokerrynews
Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision
Share this article

A road on the Kerry-Limerick border has reopened following a fatal road collision.

A man  died following the crash on the  Glin to Tarbert road which took place at around 10 o'clock last night.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

Advertisement

The man, who was in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene; his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a port-mortem will take place.

Kerry County Council says the N69 Tarbert-Limerick road has now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Newcastle West are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Advertisement

Anyone travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday  between 9pm and 10:15pm, and who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
Advertisement
Over 100 people waiting on trolleys at UHK so far this week
Over 1,200 pollution complaints made to Kerry County Council last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 100 people waiting on trolleys at UHK so far this week
Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
James McClean to retire from International football at the end of the year
Mark Power off to encouraging start in Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus