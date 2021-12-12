Advertisement
Kerry library services recovering despite being closed for long period

Dec 12, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says its library services are recovering, despite being closed for a long period due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Up to the end of September, 118,063 items have been borrowed from Kerry libraries, with 74,568 individual visits by members of the public.

The council says, however, the major challenge is to restore library services to their pre-pandemic level.

A national campaign has been launched encouraging people to use their libraries; Drop In - Your Library is Open will run until tomorrow, December 13th.

Kerry's nine libraries are now open, with free online services continuing at kerrylibrary.ie.

