Kerry Library has new resource for businesses

Dec 10, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Library has new resource for businesses
Kerry Library is providing resources for businesses, employees, and jobseekers in the county through the national Work Matters @ the Library programme.

Among the new facilities is access to business information resource, Vision Net.

It has online access to the latest company, business, and director information in Ireland and the UK.

The Kerry Library website has other facilities including free online courses in CV writing and interview skills, online language learning, and e-magazines covering business and computing.

