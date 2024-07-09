Kerry LEO running efficiency workshop for craft and design businesses

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is running an efficiency workshop for craft and design businesses in the county.

It will take place on Zoom this Wednesday, the 10th July from 9.30am to 1pm.

The aim of the workshop is to help businesses identify and eliminate waste that reduces productivity and profitability in the craft and creative sector.

Common types of waste include defective products, overproduction, delays, inefficient work flow, disorganisation and excessive inventory.

Kerry LEO says by addressing these inefficiencies, craft and creative businesses can reduce costs and improve overall efficiency.

After the workshop, participants can apply for the one-to-one LEAN Consultancy Programme to increase their business's profitability through increased efficiency.

Organisers are warning would-be attendees that active participation is required, including keeping cameras on.

Businesses must be trading for at least six months and have a turnover of over €30,000 to send an attendee.

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kerry/Training-Events/ONLINE-BOOKINGS/Transform-Your-Craft-and-Design-Business-LEAN-for-Business-Workshop-July-2024-6LEO23-.html