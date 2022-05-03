Kerry LEO offering webinar to help businesses to be better

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office is presenting a free webinar to help Kerry businesses to become better through the Lean for Micro programme.

Lean Thinking focuses on taking successful elements of a business and using it to make the company run faster and better by increasing profit and eliminating waste

The workshop is to be facilitated by Stuart Nelson of Jigsaw Better Business who has extensive experience working with individuals going through change.

The session is to introduce lean tools and thinking, key steps and challenges to getting started with practical examples to apply in everyday business.

It’s to take place on Wednesday May 18th from 11am to 12pm live on Zoom and it’s suitable for all businesses.