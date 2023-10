A Kerry leaving cert student spoke at the Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) annual conference in Cork.

Bohdan Bilash from Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee featured on a panel discussion about resilience and connection.

Chief Executive Officer at Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB), Colm McEvoy, also spoke on a panel discussion about the future of ETBs.

The event brought together over 300 representatives from across the sector and featured a line-up of over 40 speakers.