Kerry landscapes feature in photography competition

Nov 20, 2022 15:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry landscapes feature in photography competition
Kerry coasts were honoured at a national photography competition.

Clean Coasts held their 13th Love Your Coasts Photography competition in Smock Alley theatre this month.

Many photos taken in Kerry were awarded prizes at the ceremony.

Adrian Hendroff received the first place prize in the Creativity and the Coast Category for his photo Labyrinth captured at Dunmore Head.

Todor Tilev with Sunset at Inch Beach, shot at Inch Beach, Dingle Peninsula, arrived second in the People and the Coast Category.

