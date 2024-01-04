Advertisement
Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possible

Jan 4, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possible
Kerry's longest-serving Labour county councillor agrees with his party leader's comment that a merger with the Social Democrats is possible.

Ivana Bacik said such a merger is “possible”, as she said the two parties had no ideological differences.

However, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said Labour's approach to Government is not compatible with her party.

The Labour Party has languished in the doldrums since the 2016 general election, with opinion polls indicating support of around 3 or 4%.

Cllr Terry O'Brien says the party hasn't got a boost since Ivana Bacik became leader in 2022.

He says the party needs to explore options:

