Advertisement
News

Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstated

Dec 17, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstated Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstated
Donie O'Sullivan CNN
Share this article

A Kerry journalist's Twitter account has been reactivated.

 

Elon Musk has decided to reinstate the accounts of several high-profile journalists, including Cahersiveen man Donie O' Sullivan.

Advertisement

 

Mr. Musk claimed they were revealing the location of his private jet in real time, saying it was 'basically assassination coordinates' for his family.

 

Advertisement

The suspensions triggered a strong backlash and the act was condemned by the United Nations, the European Union and many global media companies.

 

The accounts were reinstated following the result of a Twitter poll posted by Elon Musk.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus