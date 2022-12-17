Kerry journalist has Twitter account reinstated

A Kerry journalist's Twitter account has been reactivated.

Elon Musk has decided to reinstate the accounts of several high-profile journalists, including Cahersiveen man Donie O' Sullivan.

Mr. Musk claimed they were revealing the location of his private jet in real time, saying it was 'basically assassination coordinates' for his family.

The suspensions triggered a strong backlash and the act was condemned by the United Nations, the European Union and many global media companies.

The accounts were reinstated following the result of a Twitter poll posted by Elon Musk.