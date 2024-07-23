Kerry journalist believes allegations of child sexual abuse made against Bishop Eamon Casey

A Kerry journalist says he believes the allegations of child sexual abuse made against the former Bishop of Kerry and Galway Eamonn Casey.

Donal Hickey, who was an Irish Examiner journalist and would have known Eamonn Casey when he was Bishop of Kerry in the 1970s, contributed to the documentary which aired last night.

The RTÉ documentary, in partnership with the Irish Mail on Sunday, examined the Catholic Church's handling of allegations against the former Bishop.

Donal Hickey says Bishop Casey’s niece Patricia Donovan, who claims he raped at the age of five and that the sexual abuse continued for years, was credible.

He says he can’t understand how people wouldn’t believe the allegations made after seeing last night’s programme:

If you have been affected by this story, you can freephone the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on 1800 633 333 or the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888.