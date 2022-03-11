Advertisement
News

Kerry is well placed to become hub for offshore wind energy

Mar 11, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is well placed to become hub for offshore wind energy Kerry is well placed to become hub for offshore wind energy
Share this article

Kerry is well placed to become a hub for offshore wind energy, but investment is needed to develop this infrastructure.

That’s according to head of communications at Wind Energy Ireland, Justin Moran.

He was speaking after the Office of the Planning Regulator criticised proposals in Kerry’s Draft County Development Plan regarding windfarm developments.

Advertisement

Mr Moran says the sooner the wind energy guidelines are published the better, adding balance is needed between the need to develop onshore wind energy and to respect communities.

Justin Moran says there's huge potential off the Southwest coast, particularly in Kerry, for upcoming off-shore projects:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus