Kerry is well placed to become hub for offshore wind energy

Kerry is well placed to become a hub for offshore wind energy, but investment is needed to develop this infrastructure.

That’s according to head of communications at Wind Energy Ireland, Justin Moran.

He was speaking after the Office of the Planning Regulator criticised proposals in Kerry’s Draft County Development Plan regarding windfarm developments.

Mr Moran says the sooner the wind energy guidelines are published the better, adding balance is needed between the need to develop onshore wind energy and to respect communities.

Justin Moran says there's huge potential off the Southwest coast, particularly in Kerry, for upcoming off-shore projects: