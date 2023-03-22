Advertisement
Kerry is the number one producer of wind energy in Ireland

Mar 22, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is the number one producer of wind energy in Ireland.

That’s according to Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland - the representative body for the onshore and offshore wind sector.

He was in the county today meeting with Tralee Chamber Alliance; to discuss wind energy in Kerry.

Mr Cunniffe says wind energy employs hundreds of people across the county in multiple different roles.

He says last year over 34% of Irelands electricity came from wind energy.

Noel Cunniffe says the sector needs to communicate more with the public in regards to wind energy.

