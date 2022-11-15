Kerry is one of six councils that failed to meet required waste enforcement standards

Kerry is one of six councils in Ireland that failed to meet the required standard in dealing with waste enforcement.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s report on the environmental performance of local authorities in 2021, which has been published today.

This is the first year of the revised Local Authority Performance Framework, which assesses the effectiveness of inspection activities in targeting key environmental issues.

The EPA’s Focus on Local Authority Environmental Enforcement – Performance Report 2021 is based on 20 priorities.

It looks at the impact of councils’ work - such as better segregation of household and commercial waste, cleaner air through controls on solid fuel sales, and minimising risks to water quality from farming activities.

Local authority performance is evaluated against the National Enforcement Priorities or NEPs.

There are 20 NEPs across four areas - governance processes, waste, water, and air and noise.

In waste enforcement, Kerry County Council was one of six local authorities that failed to meet the required standard in any of the five NEPs.

No local authority achieved the required standard of strong or excellent across all five air and noise NEPs, but Kerry was one of four local authorities to reach the required standard in four NEPs.