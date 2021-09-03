Kerry International Film Festival to partner with Kerry Airport

Kerry International Film Festival has announced a new headline sponsor partnership with Kerry Airport.

The 22nd Kerry International Film Festival will take place from October 14th to 17th.

To celebrate the partnership, this year’s festival will include the Kerry Airport Take Flight Award which will recognise up and coming new talent in the film industry.

Kerry International Film Festival is recognised in the top 100 film festivals in the world and has gained a 5-star rating.

Organisers say that the 2021 event has received the greatest number of submissions in the festival’s history.

They say that the new partnership will provide a significant boost, as a common goal for Kerry Airport and the Kerry International Film Festival is the promotion of Kerry on a global scale.