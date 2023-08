Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) will showcase the film ‘Hungry Hill’ in Kenmare Cooperative Mart on August 12th.

‘Hungry Hill’ is a non-fiction feature film co-directed by Kerry Filmmaker in Residence, Mieke Vanmechelen and artist and researcher Michael Holly.

Inspired by her father who was a sheep farmer in South Kerry, Meike wanted to document Kerry sheep farmers and their day-to-day life in this remote community.

The film premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh this month.