Kerry International Film Festival awards celebrate outstanding talent

Outstanding film makers, directors, script writers and producers were honoured at this year’s Kerry International Film Festival awards.

The 24th edition of the festival took place in Killarney over the weekend and included 46 screenings and events.

The annual awards ceremony took place in The Great Southern Hotel yesterday and thirteen awards were presented.

The Best of Kerry awarded went to Two for the Road, while the Taking Flight, Rising Talent award went to Hannah Mamalis.

The full list of award winners:

1.TAKING FLIGHT, RISING TALENT AWARD: Hannah Mamalis

2. KIFF 2023 Maureen O’ Hara Award: Eileen Walsh

3. BEST OF KERRY: Two for the Road

4. BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT: Spoor

5. BEST ANIMATION: Pinokidoki

6. BEST STUDENT SHORT: Harvest

7. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Paddy Mulcahy for Songs of Blood and Destiny

8. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Secrets From Putomayo

9. BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT: Echo

10. BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT: Jill And Lill Do Knick Knacks

11. BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE: Verdigris

12. SCREENWRITING AWARD: Eyes to Listen, Hands to Speak (Cathriona Slammon), Honourable Mentions: Toucan (Eoin Joseph Duncum), Noa's Place (Maria Romanova-Hynes)

13. TRUA AWARD: Myles O’Reilly (The Streets Where You Live)