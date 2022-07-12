Kerry Independent TDs reveal how they'll vote in no confidence motion

Kerry's two Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have confirmed they're voting no confidence in the Government today.

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government which is to be voted on this evening.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has urged Independent TDs to back the motion if they feel the Government isn't doing a good job.

He says there's a choice to be made; to vote for more of the same or to vote for change.

Deputy Daly says the Government is out of touch and people in Kerry are paying the price for the government's failures.