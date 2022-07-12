Advertisement
News

Kerry Independent TDs reveal how they'll vote in no confidence motion

Jul 12, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Independent TDs reveal how they'll vote in no confidence motion Kerry Independent TDs reveal how they'll vote in no confidence motion
By Tebibyte (en:WP) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

Kerry's two Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have confirmed they're voting no confidence in the Government today.

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government which is to be voted on this evening.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has urged Independent TDs to back the motion if they feel the Government isn't doing a good job.

Advertisement

He says there's a choice to be made; to vote for more of the same or to vote for change.

Deputy Daly says the Government is out of touch and people in Kerry are paying the price for the government's failures.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus