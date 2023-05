Kerry ice cream company Murphy’s is to open a new shop in Cork City.

Murphy’s Ice Cream began in Dingle in 2000, and now has stores in Dingle, Dublin, Killarney, Galway, and Kildare.

The company’s ice cream is produced in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht area.

Murphy’s announced on its social media that it will soon be opening a new ice cream store on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork City.