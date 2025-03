A four day working week is the best way for people to switch off from the workplace.

That's the finding from the annual workplace wellbeing survey, which also shows two thirds of workers are using their personal phones for work use.

The survey carried out by the Kerry HR consultancy firm HR buddy shows workers mental health and wellbeing is being impacted by the lack of disconnect.

Advertisement

HR Buddy's Managing Director, Damien McCarthy, says more progress had been expected: