Advertisement
News

Kerry HR expert notices increase in people seeking career change in later years

Jul 18, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry HR expert notices increase in people seeking career change in later years
Damian McCarthy of HR Buddy
Share this article

A Kerry-based HR expert says he's noticed an increase in people seeking to change career mid-life and older.

Damien McCarthy is the founder of HR Buddy which is based in Killarney.

He says companies appreciate the value and life experience that older workers can bring, particularly in customer facing roles where these workers are meeting people each day.

Advertisement

He says B&Q is a great example of this; it hired people of retirement age as their customers wanted to see people who had experience when they visited the store.

Damien McCarthy is advising people to do research before switching careers to ensure they don’t make a bad decision financially:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry solicitor hopes maternal death review addresses disproportionate impact on women of colour
Advertisement
Shannon LNG Ltd seeking planning permission in North Kerry
Kerry TD says incentives to leave cars at home only work in the captial
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry councillor calls on Irish Rail to invest in more facilities for wheelchair users
Shannon LNG Ltd seeking planning permission in North Kerry
Kerry solicitor hopes maternal death review addresses disproportionate impact on women of colour
Day 4 at the Killarney Races
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus