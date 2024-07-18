Kerry HR expert notices increase in people seeking career change in later years

A Kerry-based HR expert says he's noticed an increase in people seeking to change career mid-life and older.

Damien McCarthy is the founder of HR Buddy which is based in Killarney.

He says companies appreciate the value and life experience that older workers can bring, particularly in customer facing roles where these workers are meeting people each day.

He says B&Q is a great example of this; it hired people of retirement age as their customers wanted to see people who had experience when they visited the store.

Damien McCarthy is advising people to do research before switching careers to ensure they don’t make a bad decision financially: